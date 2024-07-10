“The Rookie” Recruits Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine for Season 7

The popular ABC police drama will be adding Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine as recurring guest stars for the 7th season.

What’s Happening:

The Wrap The Rookie has added to new recruits for the upcoming 7th season of the ABC police drama.

has added to new recruits for the upcoming 7th season of the ABC police drama. Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine will join the cast as recurring guest stars. Augustine will play Miles, a transfer from Texas who is considered a rookie despite having two years of experience with the force. Keleher will portray Seth, an LAPD rookie who will struggle with the job’s quick decision making.

The Rookie will be Keleher’s TV debut. Recently, he starred in the play Fatherland.

will be Keleher’s TV debut. Recently, he starred in the play Augustine is best known for portraying Mohammad Ali in Godfather of Harlem.

The Rookie will debut midseason, however, no premiere dates have been announced at this time.

will debut midseason, however, no premiere dates have been announced at this time. Seasons 1-6 are available to stream now on Hulu

Read More: