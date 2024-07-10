“The Rookie” Recruits Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine for Season 7

The popular ABC police drama will be adding Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine as recurring guest stars for the 7th season.
- The Wrap reports that The Rookie has added to new recruits for the upcoming 7th season of the ABC police drama.
- Patrick Keleher and Deric Augustine will join the cast as recurring guest stars. Augustine will play Miles, a transfer from Texas who is considered a rookie despite having two years of experience with the force. Keleher will portray Seth, an LAPD rookie who will struggle with the job’s quick decision making.
- The Rookie will be Keleher’s TV debut. Recently, he starred in the play Fatherland.
- Augustine is best known for portraying Mohammad Ali in Godfather of Harlem.
- The Rookie will debut midseason, however, no premiere dates have been announced at this time.
- Seasons 1-6 are available to stream now on Hulu.
