First Look and Premiere Date Revealed for Hulu’s Series Adaptation of “Interior Chinatown”

Hulu has shared first look images from their series adaptation of Interior Chinatown, in addition to revealing the premiere date for the series.
What’s Happening:
- Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables and dreaming about a whole world beyond Chinatown. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, his family’s buried history, and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.
- The series stars Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao and Diana Lin.
- Series creator Charles Yu serves as executive producer, along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite and Elsie Choi for Participant; Garrett Basch for Dive; and Taika Waititi, who also directed the pilot.
- All ten episodes of Interior Chinatown will premiere Tuesday, November 19th on Hulu.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu is continuing to branch into the world of stand-up comedy with the reveal that Bill Burr’s next special will debut on the streamer.
- Hulu has released the trailer for Season 2 of Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt.
- ABC News Studios has announced After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, a new docuseries that delivers a nostalgic and insightful exploration of the iconic series Baywatch.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now