Hulu Unveils Season 2 Trailer for “Reasonable Doubt” from Onyx Collective

Hulu has released the trailer for Season 2 of Onyx Collective’s Reasonable Doubt.

What’s Happening:

“Justice is Serving” this August 22nd with the Season 2 release of Reasonable Doubt on Hulu.

on Hulu. During today’s TCA

See the trailer below, and keep reading to learn more about Reasonable Doubt Season 2.

About “Reasonable Doubt” Season 2:

After trying to heal from her wounds from last season’s arduous trial and deadly affair, Jax Stewart is attempting to get her life back on track. That is until one of her closest friends reveals that she has killed her husband. Her friend is claiming self-defense, but an uncompromising prosecutor thinks otherwise. Needing all the help she can get, Jax brings in an ambitious defense attorney to lead the case, but things get tense very quickly. Can Jax defend her friend, save her marriage and protect her energy while being catapulted into the biggest case of her career? Or will she lose it all?

Reasonable Doubt is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed.

is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films, and Anton Cropper. Shawn Holley, Jon Leshay, Tamara Gregory, Lena Cordina, TASH Gray and Resheida Brady serve as co-executive producers.

The series hails from Onyx Collective ABC

“Reasonable Doubt” Season 2 Cast”

Emayatzy Corinealdi as “Jax Stewart”

McKinley Freeman as “Lewis Stewart”

Morris Chestnut as “Corey Cash”

Tim Jo as “Daniel”

Angela Grovey as “Krystal”

Thaddeus J. Mixson as “Spenser”

Aderinsola Olabode as “Naima”