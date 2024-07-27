SDCC 2024: ABC’s “The Rookie” Will Incorporate Characters from “The Rookie: Feds”

The spinoff series, which was a casualty of last year’s strikes, was canceled last November. Fans of the show will be excited to hear that star and EP of The Rookie Nathan Fillion intends to incorporate characters from the series.

Deadline The Rookie, executive producer and star Nathan Fillion announced that characters from The Rookie: Feds will make appearances in the show.

executive producer and star Nathan Fillion announced that characters from will make appearances in the show. The short-lived spinoff starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers was canceled late last year.

During the panel, a fan asked if any of the spinoffs main characters will ever make appearances in The Rookie. Fillion responded “The short answer is yes… We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist.”

Fillion responded “The short answer is yes… We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist.” Additionally, the actor, who plays John Nolan in the series, continued “The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick… It’s always been an ensemble cast. I’m so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast.”

