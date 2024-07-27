SDCC 2024: ABC’s “The Rookie” Will Incorporate Characters from “The Rookie: Feds”

The spinoff series, which was a casualty of last year’s strikes, was canceled last November. Fans of the show will be excited to hear that star and EP of The Rookie Nathan Fillion intends to incorporate characters from the series.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that during a San Diego Comic-Con panel for The Rookie, executive producer and star Nathan Fillion announced that characters from The Rookie: Feds will make appearances in the show.
- The short-lived spinoff starring Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers was canceled late last year.
- During the panel, a fan asked if any of the spinoffs main characters will ever make appearances in The Rookie. Fillion responded “The short answer is yes… We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist.”
- Additionally, the actor, who plays John Nolan in the series, continued “The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick… It’s always been an ensemble cast. I’m so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast.”
- The ABC series was renewed for a seventh season in April. The crime drama, which was created by Alexi Hawley, had its most watched episode in nearly six years during the series’ sixth season premiere.
