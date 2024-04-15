ABC Renews “The Rookie” for Seventh Season

At some point, they’re going to have to consider changing the name of the show, right? ABC has renewed The Rookie for a seventh season, according to TVLine.

The Rookie , which stars Nathan Fillion, has averaged more than 6 million total viewers in its sixth season.

, which stars Nathan Fillion, has averaged more than 6 million total viewers in its sixth season. That is just barely behind the series’ season five numbers, despite the fact that it now sits in what is considered to be a tougher time slot, between Will Trent and The Good Doctor .

and . The Rookie ranks third for ABC in total audience this season, behind only 9-1-1 and Will Trent .

ranks third for ABC in total audience this season, behind only and . The series is currently on a break until April 30, with four episodes left in its sixth season.

About The Rookie: