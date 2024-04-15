ABC Renews “The Rookie” for Seventh Season

At some point, they’re going to have to consider changing the name of the show, right? ABC has renewed The Rookie for a seventh season, according to TVLine.
- The Rookie, which stars Nathan Fillion, has averaged more than 6 million total viewers in its sixth season.
- That is just barely behind the series’ season five numbers, despite the fact that it now sits in what is considered to be a tougher time slot, between Will Trent and The Good Doctor.
- The Rookie ranks third for ABC in total audience this season, behind only 9-1-1 and Will Trent.
- The series is currently on a break until April 30, with four episodes left in its sixth season.
About The Rookie:
- John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.
- The series recently celebrated its 100th episode.
- The Rookie stars:
- Nathan Fillion as John Nolan
- Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper
- Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez
- Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey
- Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen
- Eric Winter as Tim Bradford
- Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune
- Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers
- Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen
- The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series is a co-production with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.