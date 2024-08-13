Meet the 24 Distinguished Men Vying for the First-Ever Golden Backelorette’s Heart

The cast of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelorette has officially been revealed.

What’s Happening:

This fall, 24 distinguished men in their golden era will step into the spotlight, eager to find an everlasting love with Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos when The Golden Bachelorette premieres Wednesday, September 18th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC and Hulu.

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of The Golden Bachelor across platforms last fall, The Golden Bachelorette will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities.

across platforms last fall, will spotlight a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose have journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak, and they arrive with anticipation, eager to foster a connection that sparks a future of limitless possibilities. Vassos is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. It was those family values that led to her heartbreaking decision to leave The Golden Bachelor, self-eliminating after a medical concern with her daughter arose. Despite that and other challenges she’s faced along the way — including the heartbreaking loss of her husband after 32 years of marriage — Vassos remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four, grandmother of three, and school administrator while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog and cooking. Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

The 24 men who will vie for Joan’s heart are the following:

William “Bill,” 68, a retired videographer from Portland, Ore.

Robert “Bob,” 66, a chiropractor from Marina Del Rey, Calif.

Charles K., 62, a portfolio manager from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Charles L., 66, a retired financial analyst from Philadelphia, Pa.

Charles “Chock,” 60, an insurance executive from Wichita, Kan.

Christopher, 64, a contractor from West Babylon, N.Y.

Daniel “Dan,” 64, a private investor from Naples, Fla.

David, 68, a rancher from Austin, Texas

Gary, 65, a retired finance executive from Palm Desert, Calif.

Gil, 60, an educator from Mission Viejo, Calif.

Gregg, 64, a retired university VP from Longboat Key, Fla.

Guy, 66, an ER doctor from Reno, Nev.

John “Jack,” 68, a caterer from Chicago, Ill.

Jonathan, 61, a shipping consultant from Oakland, Iowa

Jordan, 61, a sales manager from Chicago, Ill.

Keith, 62, a girl dad from San Jose, Calif.

Kenneth “Ken,” 60, a property management treasurer from Peabody, Mass.

Kim, 69, a retired navy captain from Seattle, Wash.

Mark, 57, an army veteran from Leesville, La.

Michael, 65, a retired banking CEO from Denver, N.C.

Pablo, 63, a retired UN agency director from Cambridge, Md.

Pascal, 69, a salon owner from Chicago, Ill.

Ralph “RJ,” 66, a financial advisor from Irvine, Calif.

Thomas, 62, a fire department chief from New York, N.Y.