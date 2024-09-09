Floriana Lima Joining the 21st Season of “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC

A Million Little Things alum Floriana Lima will be joining the cast of Grey’s Anatomy for its upcoming 21st season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Floriana Lima is joining the crew of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for the 21st season of Grey's Anatomy on ABC

on Lima will be playing Nora, a childhood friend of Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer), who comes to Grey Sloan when a routine operation at another hospital results in dangerous complications.

Nora is described as a devoted mother and recent divorcée who is determined to do whatever it takes to survive so that she can be there for her children and experience the next chapter of her life.

The character will make her first appearance in the second episode of the upcoming season, which will air on October 3rd.

In addition to most recently appearing in A Million Little Things , Lima has also appeared in Netflix’s The Punisher , The CW’s Supergirl , and ABC’s The Family .

