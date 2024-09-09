Celebrity Presenters Revealed for The 76th Emmy Awards on ABC

by |
Tags: , , ,

With Eugene and Dan Levy set to host the 76th Emmy Awards this weekend on ABC, a long list of celebrity presenters for the ceremony has been announced.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC will broadcast the 76th Emmy Awards live  from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT).
  • It will then also be available for streaming on Hulu from September 16th-22nd.
  • The diverse lineup of talent set to present represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees — all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.
  • Celebrity presenters include:
    • Christine Baranski — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
    • Kathy Bates
    • Meredith Baxter
    • Candice Bergen
    • Gael Garcia Bernal
    • Matt Bomer — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
    • Zach Braff
    • Connie Britton
    • Nicola Coughlan
    • Billy Crystal
    • Viola Davis
    • Giancarlo Esposito
    • Colin Farrell
    • Jesse Tyler Ferguson
    • Lily Gladstone — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
    • Selena Gomez — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
    • Dulé Hill
    • Ron Howard
    • Brendan Hunt
    • Joshua Jackson
    • Allison Janney
    • Don Johnson
    • Mindy Kaling
    • Jimmy Kimmel — Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)
    • Padma Lakshmi
    • Greta Lee — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
    • John Leguizamo
    • George Lopez
    • Diego Luna
    • Jane Lynch — Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show
    • Steve Martin — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
    • Nava Mau — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
    • Reba McEntire
    • Janel Moloney
    • Ebon Moss-Bachrach — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
    • Niecy Nash-Betts
    • Taylor Zakhar Perez
    • Mekhi Phifer
    • Melissa Peterman
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph — Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
    • Sam Richardson
    • Maya Rudolph
    • Richard Schiff
    • Martin Sheen
    • Martin Short — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
    • Jean Smart — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
    • Jimmy Smits
    • Antony Starr
    • Gina Torres
    • Dick Van Dyke
    • Susan Kelechi Watson
    • Damon Wayans
    • Kristen Wiig — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
    • Henry Winkler
    • Bowen Yang
    • Steven Yeun
  • In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning