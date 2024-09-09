Celebrity Presenters Revealed for The 76th Emmy Awards on ABC

With Eugene and Dan Levy set to host the 76th Emmy Awards this weekend on ABC, a long list of celebrity presenters for the ceremony has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- ABC will broadcast the 76th Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT).
- It will then also be available for streaming on Hulu from September 16th-22nd.
- The diverse lineup of talent set to present represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees — all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.
- Celebrity presenters include:
- Christine Baranski — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- Kathy Bates
- Meredith Baxter
- Candice Bergen
- Gael Garcia Bernal
- Matt Bomer — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Zach Braff
- Connie Britton
- Nicola Coughlan
- Billy Crystal
- Viola Davis
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Colin Farrell
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Lily Gladstone — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
- Selena Gomez — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Dulé Hill
- Ron Howard
- Brendan Hunt
- Joshua Jackson
- Allison Janney
- Don Johnson
- Mindy Kaling
- Jimmy Kimmel — Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner)
- Padma Lakshmi
- Greta Lee — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
- John Leguizamo
- George Lopez
- Diego Luna
- Jane Lynch — Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show
- Steve Martin — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
- Nava Mau — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Reba McEntire
- Janel Moloney
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
- Niecy Nash-Betts
- Taylor Zakhar Perez
- Mekhi Phifer
- Melissa Peterman
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
- Sam Richardson
- Maya Rudolph
- Richard Schiff
- Martin Sheen
- Martin Short — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series
- Jean Smart — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Jimmy Smits
- Antony Starr
- Gina Torres
- Dick Van Dyke
- Susan Kelechi Watson
- Damon Wayans
- Kristen Wiig — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series
- Henry Winkler
- Bowen Yang
- Steven Yeun
- In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now