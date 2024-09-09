Celebrity Presenters Revealed for The 76th Emmy Awards on ABC

With Eugene and Dan Levy set to host the 76th Emmy Awards this weekend on ABC, a long list of celebrity presenters for the ceremony has been announced.

What’s Happening:

ABC will broadcast the 76th Emmy Awards live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT).

It will then also be available for streaming on Hulu

The diverse lineup of talent set to present represents critically acclaimed television series, Emmy-nominated programs across many viewing platforms and genres, and Emmy nominees — all tapped to celebrate television excellence on the esteemed awards show.

Celebrity presenters include: Christine Baranski — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Kathy Bates Meredith Baxter Candice Bergen Gael Garcia Bernal Matt Bomer — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Zach Braff Connie Britton Nicola Coughlan Billy Crystal Viola Davis Giancarlo Esposito Colin Farrell Jesse Tyler Ferguson Lily Gladstone — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Selena Gomez — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Dulé Hill Ron Howard Brendan Hunt Joshua Jackson Allison Janney Don Johnson Mindy Kaling Jimmy Kimmel — Nominee, Outstanding Talk Series, Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special Live (Winner) Padma Lakshmi Greta Lee — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series John Leguizamo George Lopez Diego Luna Jane Lynch — Nominee, Outstanding Host for a Game Show Steve Martin — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series Nava Mau — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie Reba McEntire Janel Moloney Ebon Moss-Bachrach — Nominee, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Niecy Nash-Betts Taylor Zakhar Perez Mekhi Phifer Melissa Peterman Da’Vine Joy Randolph — Nominee, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series Sam Richardson Maya Rudolph Richard Schiff Martin Sheen Martin Short — Nominee, Outstanding Actor In A Comedy Series Jean Smart — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Jimmy Smits Antony Starr Gina Torres Dick Van Dyke Susan Kelechi Watson Damon Wayans Kristen Wiig — Nominee, Outstanding Actress In A Comedy Series Henry Winkler Bowen Yang Steven Yeun

In addition, there will be special appearances from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher.