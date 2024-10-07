“Dancing with the Stars” Shares Viewer Vote Totals for First Time Ever

For the first time ever, ABC has released the number of viewers who have voted for their favorite celebrities on Dancing with the Stars.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Disney+

Spoiler alert, but this episode saw “fashionista” Anna Delvey and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling go home.

More votes are being tallied today than when Hines Ward and Kym Johnson won the most-watched season so far in 2011.

The season 33 premiere of Dancing with the Stars averaged a total of 7.32 million viewers across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu.

Dancing with the Stars fans can vote for what celebrities they want to keep on dancing via text or at dwtsvote.abc.com.

After taking a break last week due to the Vice Presidential Debate, the show returns tonight on ABC and Disney+ with Soul Train Night, where there will be no elimination.

What They’re Saying:

Executive producer Conrad Green: “Viewers can vote multiple times, so if they’re particularly passionate about certain couples they can vote up to 10 times for each couple. The record number of votes that week suggests to me that a lot of our audience are very passionate about a lot of our stars this year, and the increased ratings year or year would suggest that it is the case.”