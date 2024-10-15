Bruce Springsteen Sits Down for Wide-Ranging Interviews with George Stephanopoulos in New ABC News Primetime Special

"Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets" airs October 20th on ABC.

A new ABC News primetime special will feature a series of in-depth, wide-ranging interviews between Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos and “The Boss,” Bruce Springsteen.

What’s Happening:

In anticipation of Springsteen’s new documentary for Disney+ Hulu Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band , ABC will present a new primetime special featuring a series of new interviews with the music legend.

For Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets , ABC News was granted unprecedented access to Springsteen, his team and the E Street Band over the course of several months while Springsteen was on tour.

In the special, Stephanopoulos interviews Springsteen, who shares insights into his extraordinary career and personal reflections on the challenges he has faced. The special includes exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews from his concert in Washington, D.C., and moments from the Toronto Film Festival. Springsteen also speaks openly for the first time about his health after rescheduling concerts last year, as well as the health challenges facing his wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa.

The special follows Springsteen to his beloved adopted hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey, and includes a sit-down interview at The Stone Pony — the club Springsteen helped make famous — where he talks about his life and inspirations.

Throughout the special, Stephanopoulos also speaks with key members of the E Street Band about what it’s like working with “The Boss.”

Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets will air Sunday, October 20th at 10:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, and will be available to stream the next day on both Hulu and Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

George Stephanopoulos: “It’s a privilege to have this rare access to Bruce Springsteen. His music has inspired so many, and getting to sit down with him for such intimate conversations reveals the man behind the legend. I can’t wait for viewers to experience this special.”