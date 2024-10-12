ABC Reveals Spooktacular Programming for the Halloween Season

The line-up includes Halloween specials of dramas, game shows, and broadcast premieres of fan-favorite films.
ABC is bringing the scares this month with a full lineup of Halloween programming.

What’s Happening:

  • As we get closer and closer to Halloween, ABC has announced their line-up of frightfully fun programming that will fill the network.
    • Special Halloween edition of America’s Funniest Home Videos – October 13th – 7pm ET
    • Broadcast Television Premiere of Haunted Mansion – October 13th – 8pm ET
    • Celebrity Family Feud with the cast of Haunted Mansion – October 13th – 1030pm ET
    • Hocus Pocus – October 20th – 8pm ET
    • 9-1-1 tackles Halloween night – October 24th – 8pm ET
    • It’s Halloween Week on Doctor Odyssey – October 24th – 9pm ET
    • Another spooky and scary edition of America’s Funniest Home Videos – October 29th – 7pm ET
    • Broadcast Television Premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 – October 29th – 8pm ET
    • A Halloween Sppoktacular on Press Your Luck – October 27th – 10pm ET
    • Dancing with the Stars brings your nightmares to the dance floor – October 29th – 8pm ET
    • Abbott Elementary celebrates with a costume contest – October 30th – 930pm ET
    • Live with Kelly and Mark continues their long tradition of Halloween costume wonderment – October 31st
  • Be sure to catch all of these Halloween treats on ABC or stream them the next day on Hulu.

