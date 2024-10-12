ABC Reveals Spooktacular Programming for the Halloween Season

ABC is bringing the scares this month with a full lineup of Halloween programming.
What’s Happening:
- As we get closer and closer to Halloween, ABC has announced their line-up of frightfully fun programming that will fill the network.
- Special Halloween edition of America’s Funniest Home Videos – October 13th – 7pm ET
- Broadcast Television Premiere of Haunted Mansion – October 13th – 8pm ET
- Celebrity Family Feud with the cast of Haunted Mansion – October 13th – 1030pm ET
- Hocus Pocus – October 20th – 8pm ET
- 9-1-1 tackles Halloween night – October 24th – 8pm ET
- It’s Halloween Week on Doctor Odyssey – October 24th – 9pm ET
- Another spooky and scary edition of America’s Funniest Home Videos – October 29th – 7pm ET
- Broadcast Television Premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 – October 29th – 8pm ET
- A Halloween Sppoktacular on Press Your Luck – October 27th – 10pm ET
- Dancing with the Stars brings your nightmares to the dance floor – October 29th – 8pm ET
- Abbott Elementary celebrates with a costume contest – October 30th – 930pm ET
- Live with Kelly and Mark continues their long tradition of Halloween costume wonderment – October 31st
- Be sure to catch all of these Halloween treats on ABC or stream them the next day on Hulu.
