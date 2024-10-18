Check Out All the Magical Performances Coming to Disney Night on “Dancing with the Stars”

Get ready for one of the biggest nights of the season on the celebrity dance competition.
What’s Happening:
- D23, Disney’s Official Fan Club, has announced what fans can expect from this year’s Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars.
- Kicking off the magical night, the series will present an opening number to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin. The performance is choreographed by Mandy Moore and features a special appearance from Micahel James Scott, who stars as Genie in the Broadway musical.
- Viewers will also get a first listen to a new song from Moana 2. Choreographed by Britt Stewart, the troupe and eliminated pros will dance along to the broadcast premiere of “We’re Back.”
- Couples performances on Disney Night include:
- Super Bowl Champion Amendola and pro Witney Carson – Jazz to “Bye Bye Bye” from Deadpool & Wolverine.
- The Bachelor Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson – Samba to “Trashin’ the Camp” from Tarzan.
- NBA Champion Dwight Howard and pro Daniella Karagach – Tango to “When Can I See You Again?” from Wreck It Ralph.
- TV star Chandler Kinney and pro Brandon Armstrong – Paso Doble to “We Own the Night” from ZOMBIES 2.
- Olympian rugby player Ilona Maher and pro Alan Bersten – Jazz to “Surface Pressure” from Encanto.
- Olympian gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik and pro Rylee Arnold – Charleston to “A Star is Born” from Hercules.
- Reality TV’s Phaedra Parks and pro Val Chmerkovskiy – Jazz to “Cruella de Vil” from 101 Dalmations.
- The Bachelorette Jenn Tran and pro Sasha Farber – Rumba to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid.
- Additionally, the team dance competition returns with two incredible performances:
- Team Goofs – “I2I” from A Goofy Movie
- Team Caption Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Chandler Kinney, and Brandon Armstrong, and Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber
- Team Roar – “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” from The Lion King
- Team Captain Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, and Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Tuesday, October 22, at 8PM ET/PT on ABC and simulcast on Disney+. The episode will stream on Hulu the next day.
