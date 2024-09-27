An Apology to “Dancing with the Stars” Professional Ezra Sosa

Dear Ezra Sosa,

Hello. You don’t know me, but I love you and would like to take you on a date.

(Wait, sorry, that was quite forward. Let me start over…)

Dear Ezra Sosa,

Hello. You don’t know me, but I wanted to write you this letter. Unfortunately, this past Tuesday you were wrongly voted off of Dancing with the Stars during the season’s first elimination. Alongside Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov, you were voted off with your partner Anna Delvey.

Let me make it (selfishly) clear: I voted for you and Anna ten times each night. I was all in. So, clearly, I was quite heartbroken by your elimination.

As a fan of ours during your seasons as part of The Troupe, the news that you would become a professional this season brought tears to my eyes. Your talent is unmatched, your effusive joy in the ballroom is always palpable, and I knew you’d be a perfect mentor for anyone you’d be paired with.

Then the news hit: Anna Delvey. No matter what happened, the preconceived notions were there. “She’s a criminal” being shouted from the rooftops flooded any chance at dance viability.

Immediately, I was livid. While the discourse went one way, I started formulating receipts. Why is Anna getting worse coverage than other contestants in the past? Lest we forget Adrian Peterson was charged with reckless injury to a child. Olivia Jade was amidst the Operation Varsity Blue scandal that led to multiple arrests. Sean Spicer lied to the American people on numerous occasions…and he came in 6th on the show. Yet, Delvey is the problem?

This is all to say that the viewers of Dancing with the Stars have ignored bad dancing and bad pasts for years, so why Anna Delvey became the star of “disrespectful casting” blows my mind. So, when you were paired with her, I was immediately worried. I wanted to see you shine as a professional dancer for as long as I could.

Luckily, we received two weeks. During those two weeks, your star shined bright. Delvey’s improvement from week-to-week was noticeable and made me excited for the weeks to come. You also shared a clear bond that was so kind and sweet to see.

Then, the elimination came and I was gutted. “EZRA, NO!” was shouted to an empty room. I knew how much this means to you and to see you go out so early is devastating. Also know that none of this was your fault. It was the discourse’s fault. You did nothing but help to have your partner excel and it was noticed. So, on behalf of everyone, I wanted to say I’m sorry for how this season went for you.

Yet, know this: we all love you. The Dancing with the Stars fans (even the insufferable ones) love you. I love you. (Dang it, too forward again. Ignore that.) Next season, you’ll be partnered up and it will be extraordinary. No question.

Thanks for being you on screen, on social media, and in videos of you gooped over Brooks and Gleb flirting.

XOXO (I CAN’T STOP),

Marshal