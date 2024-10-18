Sophia Bush Joins “Grey’s Anatomy” in a Major Recurring Role

The “One Tree Hill” alum will be playing Dr. Cass Beckman.
by |
Tags: , ,

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush will be donning scrubs for a major recurring role in ABC’s long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Bush, known for her roles in One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D., will be appearing in a major recurring role during this season of Grey’s Anatomy.
  • She’ll make her first appearance in November 7th’s episode 2106 playing Dr. Cass Beckman, an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.
  • It is unclear at this time whether David, who is believed to be a minor character, has been cast.

More ABC News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning