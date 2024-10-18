Sophia Bush Joins “Grey’s Anatomy” in a Major Recurring Role

The “One Tree Hill” alum will be playing Dr. Cass Beckman.

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush will be donning scrubs for a major recurring role in ABC’s long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush, will be appearing in a major recurring role during this season of Grey's Anatomy.

and , will be appearing in a major recurring role during this season of . She’ll make her first appearance in November 7th’s episode 2106 playing Dr. Cass Beckman, an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.

It is unclear at this time whether David, who is believed to be a minor character, has been cast.

Bush also has medical drama experience, having starred in and executive produced the 2022 CBS series Good Sam . She’ll also be reprising her One Tree Hill role in the upcoming Netflix sequel series.

This season of Grey's Anatomy will see a number of other additions, including Julia Rose as Mika Yasuda's sister Chloe, Floriana Lima as Nora, and Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron.

