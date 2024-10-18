Sophia Bush Joins “Grey’s Anatomy” in a Major Recurring Role

One Tree Hill alum Sophia Bush will be donning scrubs for a major recurring role in ABC’s long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Bush, known for her roles in One Tree Hill and Chicago P.D., will be appearing in a major recurring role during this season of Grey’s Anatomy.
- She’ll make her first appearance in November 7th’s episode 2106 playing Dr. Cass Beckman, an amiable, fun and a little messy around the edges trauma surgeon at Seattle Presbyterian whose husband David Beckman is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan.
- It is unclear at this time whether David, who is believed to be a minor character, has been cast.
- Bush also has medical drama experience, having starred in and executive produced the 2022 CBS series Good Sam. She’ll also be reprising her One Tree Hill role in the upcoming Netflix sequel series.
- This season of Grey’s Anatomy will see a number of other additions, including Julia Rose as Mika Yasuda’s sister Chloe, Floriana Lima as Nora and the return of Kali Rocha as Sydney Heron.
