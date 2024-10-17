Daniel Hoh, a Writer and Producer on ABC’s “Station 19,” was 45

In addition to his creative work, Hoh was an acomplished physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Hoh’s passing was confirmed by his manager Rob Golenberg.

Deadline reports that Daniel Hoh passed away on October 11th at the age of 45. Hoh is best known as a writer on ABC’s Station 19, where he also served as producer in the series final season. Hoh, who was born and raised in Potomac, Maryland, worked for the FBI before attending Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Hoh found great success in medicine, but transitioned to a career in journalism as a TV reporter in Kentucky.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Hoh and his wife Deborah participated in humanitarian missions focusing on human trafficking and human rights.

After Hoh was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, he shifted his focus into storytelling where he found success in TV. Hoh joined the CBS Diversity Writing Program in 2016, which led him to his first staffing job on Jason Katims and Sarah Watson’s Pure Genius. In 2020, the actor joined ABC’s Station 19.

When Hoh wasn’t writing, he served as an ER physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was regarded for his empathy and unmatched knowledge.

Hoh leaves behind his wife, Deborah and his son, Dylan.