ABC’s “The View” Decides to Skip Out on Halloween In Lieu of Election

ABC’s The View has decided to skip their annual Halloween extravaganza this year.
What’s Happening:
- On today’s episode of Behind the Table podcast, Brian Teta (executive producer and showrunner of The View) shared that the ladies won’t be donning crazy Halloween costumes this year.
- Due to where Halloween and the election fall on the calendar, The View has decided to forego the Halloween festivities and instead hold another live episode.
- The annual Halloween episode is a large undertaking, especially with it being pre-taped, and Teta stated how they’d rather use the time to hold another live episode.
- Joy Behar agreed on the episode, not wanting the elaborate and silly Halloween shenanigans to take away from the election.
- 2020 was the last year the co-hosts skipped out on a Halloween episode, due to the virtual format of the show.
