ABC’s “The View” Decides to Skip Out on Halloween In Lieu of Election

The daytime talk staple has long been known for elaborate Halloween episodes, but has decided to take the year off.
ABC’s The View has decided to skip their annual Halloween extravaganza this year.

What’s Happening:

  • On today’s episode of Behind the Table podcast, Brian Teta (executive producer and showrunner of The View) shared that the ladies won’t be donning crazy Halloween costumes this year.
  • Due to where Halloween and the election fall on the calendar, The View has decided to forego the Halloween festivities and instead hold another live episode.
  • The annual Halloween episode is a large undertaking, especially with it being pre-taped, and Teta stated how they’d rather use the time to hold another live episode.
  • Joy Behar agreed on the episode, not wanting the elaborate and silly Halloween shenanigans to take away from the election.
  • 2020 was the last year the co-hosts skipped out on a Halloween episode, due to the virtual format of the show.

