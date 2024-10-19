New “Our America” Special from ABC Owned Television Stations Focuses on the Disney Dreamers Academy

Walt Disney World is partnering with ABC Owned Television Stations to showcase the Disney Dreamers Academy in a new 30-minute special, Our America: In the Black – Disney Dreamers Academy.
What’s Happening:
- Running now for 17 years, the Disney Dreamers Academy is a five-day event designed to broaden career awareness and create opportunities for 100 Black high school students and teens from underrepresented communities across America.
- The latest episode of ABC Owned Television Stations’ Our America series aims to showcase this inspirational program by sharing its impact on students and highlighting the importance of entrepreneurship.
- In the special, Disney Dreamers Academy pairs Disney Dreamer alum Te’Lario Watkins, who aspires to end food insecurity, with Daymond John of ABC’s Emmy Award-winning series Shark Tank.
- John is one of several mentors who lend their time to Disney Dreamers Academy to empower the next generation of students to be champions of change.
- You can now watch Our America: In the Black – Disney Dreamers Academy for yourself across the ABC Owned Television Stations’ streaming and digital platforms.
- Click here to see more of Watkins’ trip to the set of Shark Tank, and click here to see more from this year’s Disney Dreamers Academy.
- Applications for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy are currently open through October 31st, 2024.
