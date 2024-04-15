A Look at Disney Dreamers Academy 2024

Recently, Walt Disney World hosted its 17th Disney Dreamers Academy — and I was lucky enough to to be invited to learn more about this amazing program. For those who have no idea what DDA was all about, 100 students (primarily Black teens and students from underrepresented communities) are selected from thousands of nationwide applicants and, along with a parent or guardian, receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the event. The impactful program introduces the Disney Dreamers to an array of new opportunities, such as sessions teaching valuable life tools, leadership skills, effective communication techniques and networking strategies.

The activities really kick off as students take part in a cavalcade through the Magic Kingdom. But it isn’t all fun and games. One of the biggest parts of the weekend are the students taking part in interactive workshops in a variety of disciplines aligned with their dreams including culinary, aerospace engineering, Walt Disney Imagineering, and marine biology. I was lucky enough to sit in on a few of these workshops and was blown away by how cool it was to be able to hear from Lanny Smoot, a Disney Research Fellow and longtime member of Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development, as he told the Dreamers how he went from a kid who cut up a tricycle because he wanted a unicycle to holding more than 100 patents. These include things like the extending Lightsaber and his latest, the HoloTile floor — the world’s first multi-person, omni-directional, modular, expandable, treadmill floor.

Over at The Seas with Nemo and Friends, the students interested in Marine Biology had some one on one time with podcast and television host, Danni Washington. Washington is deeply passionate about our oceans and science communications, she spent time not only talking about the main topic but also helping the Dreamers work on some of the social media projects they had while exploring the pavilion.

I have to say, spending the day around not only these inspiring people but watching the students get excited about the disciplines they had chosen really gave a lot of hope for what is to come from this next generation of Disney Dreamers.

After five days of hard work (plus maybe a little bit of fun), the Disney Dreamers were treated to a rousing and heartfelt commencement ceremony Sunday, creating a magical ending to a week filled with inspiring empowerment sessions, cool career-related opportunities and tons of Disney fun. During the ceremony many of the celebrities gave some inspiring words including Daymond John (ABC’s Shark Tank).

Sunday’s commencement ceremony featured popular Disney entertainment, beloved Disney characters, confetti, music and an emotional class ring ceremony that enlisted hugs and happy tears from students, parents and chaperones.

The Disney Dreamers Academy program is an important part of Walt Disney World’s commitment to supporting diverse communities by encouraging the next generation to think big and to use what they learn in their relentless pursuit of their dreams. In the 17 years since it launched at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Dreamers Academy has now inspired more than 1,600 students from across the country. Graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com.