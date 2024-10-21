New Comedy Series “Do You Want Kids?” from Rachel Bloom In Development at ABC

Bloom will star and co-write the series with her husband, Dan Gregor.

A new comedy series from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star/co-creator Rachel Bloom, titled Do You Want Kids?, is currently in development at ABC.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Do You Want Kids?

, following a competitive situation. Bloom will star in the single-camera project, which she is writing alongside her husband, Dan Gregor.

Do You Want Kids? is about a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.

is about a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives. 20th Television will be the studio, with top comedy producer Steve Levitan coming on board as an executive producer.

Bloom previously worked with Levitan and 20th Television on the Hulu Reboot.

She is perhaps best known for co-creating and starring in The CW's comedy series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

. Gregor was a writer/producer on Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, as well as How I Met Your Mother. He recently co-wrote Paramount’s upcoming Naked Gun reboot and the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie.

