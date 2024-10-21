New Comedy Series “Do You Want Kids?” from Rachel Bloom In Development at ABC

A new comedy series from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star/co-creator Rachel Bloom, titled Do You Want Kids?, is currently in development at ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that ABC has nabbed the development rights to the new comedy pitch from Rachel Bloom, Do You Want Kids?, following a competitive situation.
- Bloom will star in the single-camera project, which she is writing alongside her husband, Dan Gregor.
- Do You Want Kids? is about a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.
- 20th Television will be the studio, with top comedy producer Steve Levitan coming on board as an executive producer.
- Bloom previously worked with Levitan and 20th Television on the Hulu comedy series, Reboot.
- She is perhaps best known for co-creating and starring in The CW’s comedy series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
- Gregor was a writer/producer on Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, as well as How I Met Your Mother. He recently co-wrote Paramount’s upcoming Naked Gun reboot and the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie.
