New Comedy Series “Do You Want Kids?” from Rachel Bloom In Development at ABC

Bloom will star and co-write the series with her husband, Dan Gregor.
by |
Tags: , , ,

A new comedy series from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star/co-creator Rachel Bloom, titled Do You Want Kids?, is currently in development at ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that ABC has nabbed the development rights to the new comedy pitch from Rachel Bloom, Do You Want Kids?, following a competitive situation.
  • Bloom will star in the single-camera project, which she is writing alongside her husband, Dan Gregor.
  • Do You Want Kids? is about a husband and wife who in one universe have a baby and the other do not, and the many ways that huge decision alters their lives.
  • 20th Television will be the studio, with top comedy producer Steve Levitan coming on board as an executive producer.
  • Bloom previously worked with Levitan and 20th Television on the Hulu comedy series, Reboot.
  • She is perhaps best known for co-creating and starring in The CW’s comedy series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
  • Gregor was a writer/producer on Crazy-Ex Girlfriend, as well as How I Met Your Mother. He recently co-wrote Paramount’s upcoming Naked Gun reboot and the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie.

More ABC News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning