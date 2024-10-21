Chris Dinan Announced as Executive Producer of ABC’s “World News Tonight”

ABC’s World News Tonight is getting a new executive producer.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Chris Dinan, a senior broadcast producer of World News Tonight, is being bumped up to executive producer of ABC’s flagship news program.
- Dinan will replace Almin Karamehmedovic, who was recently named the president of ABC News.
- Dinan has spent his career in network news, beginning at CBS News in field producer positions, later becoming the senior broadcast producer of the CBS Evening News.
- World News Tonight with David Muir is currently the most-watched of the broadcast evening news programs.
What They’re Saying:
- Almin Karamehmedovic, President of ABC News: “Chris is an accomplished producer and gifted storyteller who has been a part of the World News Tonight DNA for over 13 years, helping to shape the newscast and deliver the best reporting to serve our viewers. His strong leadership and deep collaboration with David and the entire team across ABC News will continue to take the broadcast to new heights.”
