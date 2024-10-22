Hulu Releases the Trailer for Luke Bryan’s New Docuseries “It’s All Country”

All six episodes of the new series will premiere Friday, November 15th, 2024.

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for their upcoming country music docuseries, It’s All Country, featuring Luke Bryan.

Behind every country song is an untold story, and country music superstar Luke Bryan is going to explore those stories in the all-new Hulu docuseries, It’s All Country .

. The series features never-before-seen performances by some of the biggest stars of country music as Luke uncovers the secrets, the hidden inspirations and the personal moments that shaped the music you love.

Featured musicians in the series include Mickey Guyton, Kane Brown, Wynonna Judd, Sheryl Crow, Lady A and Luke Combs.

Guest musicians include Julie Williams, Cash Cortes, Jimbo Mathus, Tenille Arts, Jaimee Harris, Shaboozey, Benjamin Tod, and Sierra Ferrell.

It’s All Country is executive produced by Grant Kahler, Luke Bryan, and Kerri Edwards. Peyton Manning executive produces under his Omaha Productions banner alongside Jamie Horowitz.

All six episodes of the new series will premiere Friday, November 15th, 2024, only on Hulu.

