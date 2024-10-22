Marvel Studios’ “Blade” Reboot Removed from Release Schedule, “Predator: Badlands” Takes Its Place

“Predator: Badlands” will now be released on November 7th, 2025, with “Blade” completely removed from the release schedule.

Marvel Studios’ oft-delayed reboot of Blade has hit yet another snag, as it has been completely removed from Disney’s upcoming release schedule.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Blade will not be making its November 7th, 2025 release date, with Disney opting to release 20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands on that date instead.

will not be making its November 7th, 2025 release date, with Disney opting to release 20th Century Studios’ on that date instead. Blade has seen numerous delays since its original announcement in 2019 at San Diego Comic Con.

has seen numerous delays since its original announcement in 2019 at San Diego Comic Con. Two directors, including Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange have been attached to the project and have both since exited.

The reboot is set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular character, with Mia Goth set to play the villain Lilith.

The film is currently being penned by Marvel veteran Eric Pearson, following previous drafts written by Micheal Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, and Michael Green.

Marvel Studios also has three untitled movies dated for February 18th, 2028, May 5th, 2028 and November 10th, 2028.

Meanwhile, Predator: Badlands , which serves as a follow-up to the Hulu Prey , will instead come to theaters on Blade ’s previous release date.

, which serves as a follow-up to the , will instead come to theaters on ’s previous release date. Directed by Prey director Dan Tratechenberg, Predator: Badlands is set to star Elle Fanning

More Disney Movie News: