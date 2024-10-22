Marvel Studios’ “Blade” Reboot Removed from Release Schedule, “Predator: Badlands” Takes Its Place

“Predator: Badlands” will now be released on November 7th, 2025, with “Blade” completely removed from the release schedule.
Marvel Studios’ oft-delayed reboot of Blade has hit yet another snag, as it has been completely removed from Disney’s upcoming release schedule.

  • Deadline reports that Marvel’s Blade will not be making its November 7th, 2025 release date, with Disney opting to release 20th Century Studios’ Predator: Badlands on that date instead.
  • Blade has seen numerous delays since its original announcement in 2019 at San Diego Comic Con.
  • Two directors, including Bassam Tariq and Yann Demange have been attached to the project and have both since exited.
  • The reboot is set to star Mahershala Ali as the titular character, with Mia Goth set to play the villain Lilith.
  • The film is currently being penned by Marvel veteran Eric Pearson, following previous drafts written by Micheal Starrbury, Nic Pizzolatto, and Michael Green.
  • Marvel Studios also has three untitled movies dated for February 18th, 2028, May 5th, 2028 and November 10th, 2028.
  • Meanwhile, Predator: Badlands, which serves as a follow-up to the Hulu Original, Prey, will instead come to theaters on Blade’s previous release date.
  • Directed by Prey director Dan Tratechenberg, Predator: Badlands is set to star Elle Fanning.

