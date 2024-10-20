“Deadpool & Wolverine” Surpasses “Barbie” to Become 12th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time at Domestic Box Office

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine continues to smash box office records, now surpassing last year’s hit Barbie film to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Marvel’s highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time, Deadpool & Wolverine, has surpassed Warner Bros.’ Barbie at the domestic box office to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time with $636.3 million.
- The third Deadpool film reached this feat in just 87 days at the domestic box office, compared to Barbie’s 185 days.
- Barbie still has Deadpool & Wolverine beat at the global box office, with a grand total of $1.44 billion compared to D&W’s $1.33 billion.
- 13 weeks into its impressive run, Deadpool & Wolverine made $679K at 1,525 theaters this weekend.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is already available on Digital platforms, and will become available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD disc beginning Tuesday, October 22nd.
- When the film made its digital debut, it broke yet another record – becoming the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms.
More Marvel News:
- NYCC Recap: “Marvel Fanfare” Reveals New Daredevil Comic Series, Plus “Born Again” Trailer Debut and Release Date
- Marvel Reveals “Daredevil: Born Again” Release Date at New York Comic Con
- PlayStation’s “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2″ Will Arrive on PC this January
- First Look at Marvel Super Heroes Coming to Magic: The Gathering in 2025
- “The Ballad of the Witches’ Road” as Performed by Japanese Breakfast Now Available to Stream