“Deadpool & Wolverine” Surpasses “Barbie” to Become 12th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time at Domestic Box Office

Marvel’s highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time reached this feat in just 87 days.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine continues to smash box office records, now surpassing last year’s hit Barbie film to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Deadpool & Wolverine , has surpassed Warner Bros.’ Barbie at the domestic box office to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time with $636.3 million.

, has surpassed Warner Bros.’ at the domestic box office to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time with $636.3 million. The third Deadpool film reached this feat in just 87 days at the domestic box office, compared to Barbie ’s 185 days.

film reached this feat in just 87 days at the domestic box office, compared to ’s 185 days. Barbie still has Deadpool & Wolverine beat at the global box office, with a grand total of $1.44 billion compared to D&W ’s $1.33 billion.

still has beat at the global box office, with a grand total of $1.44 billion compared to ’s $1.33 billion. 13 weeks into its impressive run, Deadpool & Wolverine made $679K at 1,525 theaters this weekend.

made $679K at 1,525 theaters this weekend. Deadpool & Wolverine is already available on Digital platforms, and will become available on DVD Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD disc

is already available on Digital platforms, and will become available on When the film made its digital debut, it broke yet another record

More Marvel News: