“Deadpool & Wolverine” Surpasses “Barbie” to Become 12th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time at Domestic Box Office

Marvel’s highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time reached this feat in just 87 days.
Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine continues to smash box office records, now surpassing last year’s hit Barbie film to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Marvel’s highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time, Deadpool & Wolverine, has surpassed Warner Bros.’ Barbie at the domestic box office to become the 12th highest grossing movie of all-time with $636.3 million.
  • The third Deadpool film reached this feat in just 87 days at the domestic box office, compared to Barbie’s 185 days.
  • Barbie still has Deadpool & Wolverine beat at the global box office, with a grand total of $1.44 billion compared to D&W’s $1.33 billion.
  • 13 weeks into its impressive run, Deadpool & Wolverine made $679K at 1,525 theaters this weekend.
  • Deadpool & Wolverine is already available on Digital platforms, and will become available on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD disc beginning Tuesday, October 22nd.
  • When the film made its digital debut, it broke yet another record – becoming the highest-selling week one ever for an R-rated film on domestic digital platforms.

