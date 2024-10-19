NYCC Recap: “Marvel Fanfare” Reveals New Daredevil Comic Series, Plus “Born Again” Trailer Debut and Release Date

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski continued his New York Comic Con “Marvel Fanfare” panel tradition in 2024, and this year the panel focused on one character – Daredevil. The panel featured legendary comic book creator Frank Miller, current writers Charles Soule and Steve McNiven, and special guests from the Daredevil: Born Again Disney+ series, including stars Charlie Cox (Daredevil/Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin/Wilson Fisk). Producer Sana Amanat was also on hand to share exclusive details about the show’s upcoming 2025 premiere, including the debut of the show’s first trailer and a release date.

The panel began with the legendary Frank Miller, whose work on Daredevil in the 1980s transformed the character into a gritty, complex figure in the Marvel Universe. Miller shared stories from his early life as a comic book fan growing up in Vermont, recounting how he became fascinated by superheroes like Superman and later became inspired by comic book legends like Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. He also reflected on his iconic Daredevil runs, including Born Again, which he described as a deep character study where he "stripped Matt Murdock down to nothing" to explore what truly makes him a hero. Miller’s groundbreaking storytelling and art style have influenced generations of creators, many of whom continue to push the boundaries of the medium.

Cebulski then welcomed Charles Soule and Steve McNiven to the stage, two creators who have been heavily influenced by Miller's work. The duo officially announced their upcoming Daredevil comic series, A Cold Day in Hell, set to release in April 2025. The story will follow an older Matt Murdock who has settled into a quiet life running a soup kitchen in Hell’s Kitchen. However, when a radioactive bomb goes off in the neighborhood, Matt’s powers are reactivated for 72 hours, giving him a limited window to figure out who’s responsible and step back into the role of Daredevil. Soule and McNiven shared their creative process, explaining how they drew inspiration from Miller’s storytelling techniques, including experimenting with a 16-panel grid to heighten the tension and detail of the narrative. They emphasized the deep trust between them as collaborators, allowing them to take risks in their storytelling.

The biggest surprise of the panel began when Daredevil: Born Again producer Sana Amanat joined the stage to share updates on the highly anticipated Disney+ series, which will debut on March 4th, 2025. Amanat revealed that while the show takes inspiration from Miller’s Born Again storyline, it’s not a direct adaptation. Instead, the series will explore new aspects of Matt Murdock’s life as he navigates his complex relationship with Wilson Fisk.

Amanat also confirmed a long-rumored fan theory: Muse, the villain created by Charles Soule, will indeed appear in the series. The announcement sent waves of excitement through the room, especially after Soule shared his experience visiting the set and seeing Muse brought to life.

The room erupted with cheers as stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio took the stage. The actors, who first portrayed Daredevil and Kingpin in the Netflix series, shared their excitement about returning to these roles in the Disney+ series. Cox reflected on his journey with the character, from his first appearance at Comic-Con in 2014 to the present, and expressed gratitude for being able to continue playing Daredevil.

D’Onofrio teased that both Daredevil and Kingpin will be on "different paths" in the upcoming season, but their intense dynamic remains a core part of the show. He described their relationship as two sides of the same coin, both fighting for the soul of New York, but in very different ways. The actors also discussed their recent appearances in other Marvel shows, with Cox’s Daredevil showing up in She-Hulk and D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Hawkeye and Echo. Both agreed that stepping into these other shows gave them new perspectives on their characters before diving back into the darker, grittier world of Daredevil.

To cap off the panel, the audience was treated to an exclusive teaser for Daredevil: Born Again. The footage showed Matt Murdock grappling with his dual identity as Daredevil and his personal struggles while the tension between him and Wilson Fisk builds to new heights. The room erupted in applause as the teaser ended, and Amanat revealed that the series will consist of nine episodes.

As a final treat, everyone in attendance received a special comic book – Daredevil #14 – featuring exclusive artwork from the show, offering a glimpse into the upcoming season. The “Marvel Fanfare” panel at NYCC was an absolute delight for Daredevil fans, combining nostalgia with exciting new content. With Frank Miller’s legacy, a new comic series from Soule and McNiven, and the return of Daredevil to Disney+, fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025.