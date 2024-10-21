Meet Moana’s Mysterious Villain In New Look At “Moana 2”

As we get closer to the debut of the new sequel, Moana 2, Walt Disney Animation Studios is sharing a new look at the film that has an emphasis on what appears to be the villain of our new story – Matangi.

Though we’ve seen glimpses of a new character from the highly-anticipated sequel, Moana 2 , as we get closer to its release in theaters everywhere next month, now we get a bit more about the big bad of the movie.

A new clip shared by Walt Disney Animation Studios introduces us a bit more formally to Matangi, who appears to be the villain of the new film, out to stop Moana from connecting the oceans and the people of Oceania.

Unlike Te Ka, and even other villains in the recent Walt Disney Animation Studios film catalog, Matangi seems to be more a traditional villain, causing and creating havoc to stop Moana from her main goal.

On top of this, Matangi is such a foreboding villain that even Maui says he prefers the lava monster, calling back to Te Ka in the original Moana.

Matangi > Lava Monster 😬😵‍💫

In Moana 2, our hero returns where she is joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The sequel is directed by Dave Derrick and Jason Hand, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, returning from the original animated feature.

Auli’i Cravalho will be reprising her role as Moana, with returning stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Awhimai Fraser voices the aforementioned Matangi, Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s new little sister, Simea.

Moana 2 is due in theaters on November 27th, 2024.