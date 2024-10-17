Paul King Crowned to Direct Disney’s “Prince Charming”

King will also co-write with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.

The director is most recently known for his success directing Warner Bros Wonka, which starred Timothee Chalamet and grossed over $600 million world wide.

Disney Prince News:

Currently, there are no plot details available for the upcoming film. While most of Disney’s animated films are based around classic fairy tales that do include details about the princes, many of Disney’s princes are purely there to act as love interests for the princesses. The new film will revolve around Prince Charming from Disney’s Cinderella, however, insiders say the film will not be directly linked to the animated classic.

however, insiders say the film will not be directly linked to the animated classic. King is not new to huge budget family films, having launched the current Paddington franchise. King produced the sequel to the original film and is currently Executive Producing Paddington in Peru.

franchise and The upcoming film is still in development. No casting or production information has been announced at this time.

