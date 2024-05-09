Did you know that when Disney Princesses aren’t attending balls and practicing their etiquette they really like to race cars? Ok we don’t know that for sure, but it’s fun to think about especially since Beast Kingdom introduced cute cars featuring six of our favorite leading ladies! I was invited to review their Disney Princess Series Pull Back Cars set that spotlights the lovely royals and their beloved sidekicks.

We’re back with another review/Disney product spotlight, featuring our friends at Beast Kingdom. Today we’re taking a look at a colorful assortment of Disney Princess Pull Back cars that are fun to play with but also serve as cute display pieces for your Disney collection.

Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Snow White have traded their carriages, horses, and choice transportation for super speedy race cars that just need to be pulled back gently so they can zoom off on new adventures! This charming six pack of vehicles features a brightly colored car, a princess figure, and one of her favorite sidekicks. The set sells for $29.99 and characters are not available individually.

Disney theming is present throughout the entire packaging and I for one appreciate that the box containing all the cars not only is branded, but also shows you what’s inside. The exterior lacks color, but that just makes it all the more fun to open the lid and discover a rainbow of princess boxes that are clearly marked with their own princess. Inside these small boxes all pieces —car, figure, companion—are neatly and individually wrapped in plastic.

The cars have four evenly spaced wheels on the bottom, while the main body has a Princess icon (flower, shoe, apple) on the front and crown and their name on the back. At the top right rear of the car is a small hole to secure the animal or teacup companion. Inside the car is a small raised square that the princess figure snaps on to. I actually really like that the Princesses can be removed from the cars and they are easy to attach/detach. However, that's not the case for the companions.

The sidekicks are really small and the tiny post that’s used to attach them to the car varies in size by character. Some like Mushsu especially fit in the spot with no problem, but I struggled with the bluebird, Chip, and Jaq because the soft vinyl posts were just a bit too wide. Some of them even started to bend when I added more pressure to secure them. I eventually did, but it was not easy and could prove extra frustrating for younger fans.

Something else to note is that the sidekicks appear to be hand painted in wonderful detail, and (at least in my set) there is some evidence of this on the bluebird and Jaq’s ear. As for the Princesses, I can’t tell if they are hand painted or not (it looks like the eyes are stickers?) as they are uniform in detail and seamless in their presentation.

The pull back mechanic works like a dream on each vehicle and is exactly what I expected from the description. The princesses and their pals remained securely in the cars when on a flat surface, but some became dislodged when I rolled them off the table. I know! What a horrible thing to do. This set is sturdy enough to withstand moderate play from children, but if kids are going to be a bit more aggressive, I’d set the miniature companions aside.

From the compact packaging and princess figures to bumper-car style vehicles and the speedy motion, I really love the entire presentation of this Disney Princess Series Pull Back Car Set. This is a great gift for any Disney Princess collector or even a fantastic party favor for kids. I’m hopeful that another wave of Princesses will be released and am crossing my fingers for Moana!

The Disney Princess Series Pull Back Car Set is available now at Beast Kingdom and sells for $29.99.

