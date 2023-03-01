Three Charming Disney Princes Featured in New Enso Rings Collection

Snow White used to sing that one day her prince would come, and ever since fans have been dreaming of their own handsome hero to swoop in and save the day. While we can’t promise when you’ll meet him, we can tell you that Enso Rings has released a Prince Collection inspired by three dashing Disney Princes.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for some trendy jewelry that’s comfortable and designed for all ages will love the new Disney Prince Collection from Enso Rings .

. Three leading men from beloved Disney fairytales shine in this fashionable collection that’s perfect on its own, but will also pair nicely with the Disney Princess designs rings.

While there are plenty of heroic princes to choose from, Enso Rings kicks off this collection with three gentlemen from different Disney eras. The series features: Prince Charming ( Cinderella – 1950) Prince Ali ( Aladdin – 1992) Flynn Rider ( Tangled – 2010)



DISNEY SILICONE RINGS – PRINCE CHARMING – $44.99

Each ring is presented in a color scheme that’s associated with the Prince, in this case, light blue, golden yellow, and blue green. If that’s not enough, the silicone material has an iridescent quality to it, making it the perfect selection for any royal in training.

DISNEY SILICONE RING – PRINCE ALI – $44.99

All three rings in the Prince series are available individually and there is currently not an option to purchase as a set.

Enso Rings’ latest Disney drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s birthday or celebratory milestone.

All three styles are available now on the Enso website and ring sizes range from 3-14.

DISNEY SILICONE RINGS – FLYNN RIDER – $44.99

More Enso Rings:

Not feeling the Villains but loving these styles? Good news! There are Disney collections themed to Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Lilo and Stitch and even several Star Wars sets that celebrate all of your favorite characters.