Enter Vile Lairs of Disney Baddies with a New Villains Collection from Enso Rings

Disney fans looking for some trendy jewelry that’s comfortable and designed for all ages will love the new Disney Villains Collection from Enso Rings. Channel your inner baddied with six sinister styles that will have you screaming with delight because they’ll match absolutely everything in your wardrobe.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Enso Rings is feeling wicked this winter as they introduce a new assortment of silicon rings themed to six Disney villains.

As with previous Disney and Star Wars collections the Villains series can be purchased individually or as a set of three. The infamous baddies featured in this release include: Hades Scar Jafar Maleficent Ursula Evil Queen

Each ring is presented in a color scheme that’s associated with the villain and the material has an iridescent quality to it!

These make a perfect treat for you, or great to gift for a loved one’s birthday or celebratory milestone.

All six styles are available now on the Enso website and ring sizes range from 3-14. Links to individual items can be found below.

DISNEY VILLAINS COLLECTION BOX – $134.97

Three of your favorite villains come together for the ultimate rush of power! You pick the designs you love. Choose wisely.

DISNEY SILICONE RINGS – HADES – $44.99

DISNEY SILICONE RINGS – SCAR – $44.99

DISNEY SILICONE RINGS – JAFAR – $44.99

DISNEY MALEFICENT – $44.99

DISNEY URSULA – $44.99

DISNEY EVIL QUEEN – $44.99

More Enso Rings:

Not feeling the Villains but loving these styles? Good news! There are Disney collections themed to Mickey Mouse, Disney Princesses, Lilo and Stitch and even several Star Wars sets that celebrate all of your favorite characters.