Enso Rings Celebrates Six Leading Ladies with Glamorous Disney Princess Collection

Disney fans looking for some trendy jewelry that’s comfortable and designed for all ages will love the new Disney Princess Collection from Enso Rings. Celebrate the story of six leading ladies and give your fashion statement a Disney boost at the same time!

Enso Rings has joined the Ultimate Princess Celebration

Fans can purchase the trendy rings individually or as a complete collection. Princesses featured in this release include: Ariel Belle Cinderella Jasmine Moana Mulan

Each ring is colored after the princess and embraces elements from her story, Ariel and Moana’s designs even have an iridescent quality to them!

These are perfect for a Valentine’s Day gift or as a special treat for a birthday or celebratory milestone.

All six styles are available now on the Enso website

Disney Princess Silicone Rings Gift Box | Disney Princess Collection | Enso Rings – $199.99

Ariel Silicone Ring | Disney Princess Collection | Enso Rings – $44.99

Belle Silicone Ring | Disney Princess Collection | Enso Rings – $44.99

Cinderella Silicone Rings | Disney Princess Collection | Enso Rings – $44.99

Jasmine Silicone Ring | Disney Princess Collection | Enso Rings – $44.99

Moana Silicone Ring | Disney Princess Collection | Enso Rings – $44.99

Mulan Silicone Ring | Disney Princess Collection | Enso Rings – $44.99

