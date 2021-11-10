Enso Introduces Awesome 3-Ring Star Wars Lightsaber Collection Inspired by the Original Trilogy

Star Wars fans can share their love of the galaxy in nearly every aspect of their lives, even with jewelry accessories. Fans looking for something casual and fun will love the latest Lightsaber-inspired collection from Enso Rings that will speak to Jedi and Sith alike.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Enso Rings – Lightsaber Collection

This past July, Enso released a six ring collection inspired by iconic pairings in the Star Wars universe. Well, now they're back with a Lightsaber collection that features Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Yoda. And for fans who can’t decide which is their favorite, they can buy the 3-piece set!

Available for $44.99 each or $114.99 for the full set (three rings), Enso’s Star Wars Collection comes in a standard band width (8mm / 0.315") and thickness (2.16mm / 0.085”). Rings are available in full sizes 3-14.

More Star Wars Merchandise

This fall Disney and Lucasfilm launched “Bring Home the Bounty,” a 12 week global campaign spanning consumer products, games, and publishing and will introduce new Star Wars goods each week through the end of the year.

As part of the Week 5 reveal, StarWars.com shared a wonderful assortment of stylish silicone and engagement rings from Enso and Star Wars Fine Jewelry. Looking beyond rings you’ll find a series of elegant selections from Star Wars Fine Jewelry and RockLove. Some of our favorite offerings include:

RockLove Kyber Crystal Collection

RockLove Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Pendant Necklaces

Star Wars Fine Jewelry Engagement Rings

Star Wars Fine Jewelry His and Hers Rings