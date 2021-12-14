Bring Home the Bounty: Enso Rings Debuts New “The Book of Boba Fett” Collection

We’re in the final weeks of Disney’s and Lucasfilm's Bring Home the Bounty campaign and today is all about heroes and villains. Enso rings has taken a strictly middle of the road stand with the debuted their new The Book of Boba Fett Collection!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

The Book of Boba Fett Collection – Enso Rings

It would seem that Boba Fett is neither a hero or villain although he has clearly been an antagonist. The man is just trying to make a living in the galaxy and if that means hunting down someone who owes a debt or helping to protect a Force-sensitive child, he’ll do what pays and he’ll do it well. Now you can celebrate the legendary bounty hunter through a brilliant new collection of silicone rings from Enso.

About Enso Rings:

Made with the highest quality materials to set the standard for luxury silicone rings

Unique, flexible design for ultra comfort even with swelling fingers and hands

Engineered with Anti Ring Avulsion Technology to break away and protect your finger

Promotes airflow to keep your fingers dry and comfortable

More Enso Ring Collections:

Celebrate iconic characters from the Skywalker Saga and The Mandalorian with Enso’s first series of rings that debuted this summer.

with Enso’s first series of rings that debuted this summer. Fans looking for something casual and fun will love the latest Lightsaber-inspired collection from Enso Rings

More Bring Home the Bounty:

From the prequel trilogy to The Book of Boba Fett and beyond, fans will find dozens of new favorite collectibles and attire