New Star Wars Bracelets Available From Enso Rings

by |
Tags: ,

Star Wars fans can show off their style with Enso Ring's new collection “I Love You” “I Know” of bracelets.

What's Available:

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – ICY SILVER- $89.99

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – BLACK PEARL- $89.99

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – ICY SILVER- $89.99

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – PLATINUM- $89.99

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – ROSE GOLD- $89.99

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – BLACK PEARL- $89.99

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – PLATINUM- $89.99

  • STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – ROSE GOLD- $89.99
  • Click here to find out more or to purchase these beautiful pieces of jewelry.

About Enso Rings Products:

Lifetime Guarantee

  • Buy with confidence knowing Every Enso Ring is backed by our Lifetime Guarantee.

Handcrafted Icon

  • Lovers of design, we keep creation close to home. Enso's team creates many of our collections right here in the U.S.

Comfortable Cloud Icon

  • Hard materials don’t feel great on skin.