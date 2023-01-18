New Star Wars Bracelets Available From Enso Rings

Star Wars fans can show off their style with Enso Ring's new collection “I Love You” “I Know” of bracelets.

What's Available:

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – ICY SILVER- $89.99

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – BLACK PEARL- $89.99

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – ICY SILVER- $89.99

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – PLATINUM- $89.99

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I LOVE YOU (AUREBESH) – ROSE GOLD- $89.99

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – BLACK PEARL- $89.99

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – PLATINUM- $89.99

STAR WARS SILICONE BRACELET – I KNOW (AUREBESH) – ROSE GOLD- $89.99

Click here

About Enso Rings Products:

Lifetime Guarantee

Buy with confidence knowing Every Enso Ring is backed by our Lifetime Guarantee.

Handcrafted Icon

Lovers of design, we keep creation close to home. Enso's team creates many of our collections right here in the U.S.

Comfortable Cloud Icon