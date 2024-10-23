First-Look Images and Release Date Revealed for “Family Guy” Hulu Holiday Special “Gift of the White Guy”

The long-running FOX animated series Family Guy (now owned by Disney) will be releasing its second-ever Hulu holiday special– after the Halloween installment that just came out last week– this Christmas season, and 20th Television Animation has just unveiled three first-look images for the special (see below), along with its title and release date.

What’s happening:

Hulu's exclusive Family Guy holiday special, entitled "Gift of the White Guy," will premiere Monday, November 25 on the Disney-owned streaming service. It will star the voices of series regulars Seth MacFarlane (as Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, and Brian Griffin), Alex Borstein (Lois Griffin), Seth Green (Chris Griffin), Mila Kunis (Meg Griffin), and Arif Zahir (Cleveland Brown).

20th Television Animation's official synopsis for this upcoming Family Guy holiday special is as follows: "Peter must recover Lois' Christmas brooch after gifting it away in a White Elephant exchange. Stewie changes his attitude upon learning he's on Santa's 'Naughty List.'"



What they’re saying:

The Family Guy Hulu holiday special “Gift of the White Guy” will be released on Monday, November 25th.