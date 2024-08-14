“Family Guy” Set To Air On Comedy Central

A new licensing deal has been set to add Family Guy to another network’s schedule.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports Family Guy will start airing on Comedy Central as part of the network’s new adult animation block.

will start airing on Comedy Central as part of the network’s new adult animation block. A rarity in today’s streaming climate, Paramount struck a deal with Disney to start airing reruns of the series.

The deal is non-exclusive, with FX, FXX, and Hulu still making the series available.

An all-day marathon of the series will air on Comedy Central on Monday, September 2nd before joining the regular primetime lineup the following night.

More Television News: