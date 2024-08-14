“Family Guy” Set To Air On Comedy Central

A new licensing deal has been set to add Family Guy to another network’s schedule.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Family Guy will start airing on Comedy Central as part of the network’s new adult animation block.
- A rarity in today’s streaming climate, Paramount struck a deal with Disney to start airing reruns of the series.
- The deal is non-exclusive, with FX, FXX, and Hulu still making the series available.
- An all-day marathon of the series will air on Comedy Central on Monday, September 2nd before joining the regular primetime lineup the following night.
