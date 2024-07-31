SDCC 2024: Just Hartley Returns to Comic-Con for First Time in 15 Years to Tease Details About “Tracker” Season 2

Tracker star and executive producer Justin Hartley returned to San Diego Comic-Con for the first time since 2009 when he was there with the cast of Smallville. “It's always a pleasure to meet fans who have been with me since the Smallville days," Hartley said about his triumphant return to SDCC fifteen years later. Produced by 20th Television and broadcast on CBS, Tracker wasn’t just the network’s most-watched new series of the 2023/2024 season, but it was the number one overall entertainment show of the entire broadcast year, an achievement for a debut series that hasn’t been seen since the premiere of Survivor in 2000. Season 2 is currently filming in Vancouver, but Justin Hartley and showrunner Elwood Reid (Big Sky) took a day off on Saturday, July 27th, to give a few teasers about what’s to come in Season 2. Here’s what we learned.

Season 2 Premiere Date Moved Up

Originally slated to premiere at the end of October, CBS has moved the Tracker season 2 premiere up by two full weeks. Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 13th at 8/7c for the first new episode of the 2024/2025 season. And this will be a full season, with CBS ordering 20 episodes.

Expect an Explosive Season Premiere

"The first episode of Season 2 is going to set the tone for what's to come," Elwood Reid revealed. "We're kicking things off with a lot of action and some surprising twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats." Justin Hartley agreed, adding, "It's packed with suspense and really sets up the stakes for the rest of the season. Fans are going to be hooked from the very start."

There’s a Time Jump Between Season 1 and Season 2

“He’s not still on that beautiful beach in a wet suit,” showrunner Elwood Reid said about where things pick up this season. "We're going to be doing a bit of a time jump. It allows us to explore the characters in new ways and see how they've evolved over the period we skip. It's an exciting change that opens up a lot of new storytelling possibilities." Pressed about the length of the time jump, Elwood vaguely said, “A couple months.”

More of Colter Shaw’s Backstory Revealed… But Not Too Much

Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the characters' backgrounds and motivations. Reid hinted at exploring more of Colter's past, adding layers to his already complex character. "You just learn a little bit more about the people involved in his past and what makes him tick," he said. But don’t expect them to give everything away, as keeping Colter Shaw a man of mystery is seen as an integral part of what makes Tracker work. "One of the things we love about Colter is that there's always more to learn about him," Justin Harley explained. "Keeping him mysterious allows us to gradually peel back the layers and reveal different aspects of his character, which keeps the audience intrigued."

More “Will They/Won’t They” for Colter and Billie

"The relationship between Billie and Colter is something we're really excited to explore in more depth this season," Elwood Reid shared. "Their chemistry is undeniable, and fans can expect to see their bond grow stronger as they face new challenges together." But fans shouldn’t expect things to work out for Colter and Billie anytime soon. "Colter and Billie have this incredible connection, but there are so many obstacles in their way," Justin Hartley offered. "Their lives are complicated, and there are external factors that make it difficult for them to be together. It's a classic case of timing and circumstances working against them."

Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

“I get to work with Jensen [Ackles], who I've known forever and always loved, and Melissa [Roxburgh] is like a sister now to me, and she plays my sister,” Justin Hartley shared about his on-screen siblings, who both return in Season 2. "[Jensen Ackles’ character Russell Shaw] character brings a lot of depth to the story, and his scenes with Colter are some of the most intense and emotional ones we have this season." Fans can expect to see Russell again in the second episode of Season 2, but Elwood Reid also said they will be careful not to overuse him, since he knows a lot about Colter’s past and he wants audiences to stay in the dark.

"Dory's an interesting character because we think she might have a lot of secrets about his family,” Elwood said, hinting that Dory, as Colter’s younger sibling, might not know as much as we think. “She definitely has a perspective about what he should be doing about the family, which is forgetting about it and leaving it behind. That's a storyline we're going to really get into in the back half of the season this year.”

Jennifer Morrison is directing Episode 6 this season, but Elwood Reid teased that she will likely also return on screen as Lizzy this season. “Once he unravels the situation with Dory, he may need to return to Lizzy to gain more perspective on what really happened with their childhood," he teased.

“Wounded Hearts” Theme Extends to Velma

Staying on the topic of relationships within the show, Colter’s handlers – Teddi and Velma – separated by the end of Season 1. "We've seen Velma grow a lot since the first season," Justin Harley explained. "This season, we'll explore more of her backstory and see her take on new challenges that really push her character to new heights." Velma’s storyline in Season 2 will parallel Colter’s own bad luck with love. "Velma's journey this season ties into the broader theme of wounded hearts," Elwood Reid shared. "Her character experiences a lot of emotional growth and healing, which resonates with the challenges that many of our characters face."

Season 2 Episode Details

Episode 1: “We start with something from years ago that didn't go his way, and he'shaunted by it,” Justin Hartley teased about the Season 2 premiere.

Episode 2: "We have a really fun episode involving UFOs," Justin Harley revealed. "It's a bit different from what we've done before, and it adds a new layer of intrigue and excitement to the series."

Episode 4: “We have an episode coming up that takes place in Napa,” Justin shared. “That'll be fun for me because I love wine.” Justin also teased that the episode involves hiding people in wine barrels. “It's going to involve [Colter] crossing with one of our characters physically,” Elwood added. “It's going be the first time this season.”

Season 2 Continues to Break Genres

Fans can expect season 2 to continue exploring the diverse storytelling that made the first season a hit. Reid emphasized the versatility of the show, mentioning that it allows for a wide range of episodes, from horror to heartwarming adventures. "We've done horror episodes, we've done some heartwarming episodes, we've done lost-in-the-woods adventure episodes. This format can take any story we throw at it," he explained.

Justin Hartley Writing/Directing on Season 2 & 3?

“I wrote a long time ago on Smallville and I enjoyed it,” Justin Hartley said when asked about the possibility of writing an episode of Tracker. “I think I have an idea and I think I have time." Justin Hatley also has experience directing, a job he took on for both Smallville and This Is Us. “It just would have to make sense because I'm in so much of the show. I wouldn't want to do it just for ego's sake. I wouldn't want to slow down the production or anything."

But one thing fans probably don’t know is that Justin routinely pitches ideas to Elwood and the writers, and also trims his dialogue, serving as somewhat of an editor for his own character. And this season will open with an idea that came from Justin himself, a concept where Colter Shaw makes the wrong decision on a case. And it’s a theme he’d like to explore deeper in an episode he wants to write. “The pitch that I have is this idea where he's doing this thing, he's on the job, and he figures everything out… He does his job and the job is done. He's feeling really good about it… And then he realizes he made a mistake. That’s a question that we’ve talked about. Do people want to see him make mistakes? But then we thought, well, he's human, he should make mistakes.”

Justin Hartley Easter Eggs in Season 2

“We're going to nod at some of his past,” Elwood Reid teased for fans of Justin Harley’s other projects, including Smallville, Revenge, and This Is Us. “Like Bad Mom's Christmas?” Justin jokingly asked.

Season 2 of Tracker premieres Sunday, October 13th at 8/7c on CBS.