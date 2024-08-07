After Latest Round of Layoffs Disney Entertainment Television Overhauls Casting Departments

According to The Wrap, Disney Entertainment Television overhauls casting Department after the latest round of layoffs.

What's Happening:

Last week's layoffs included 140 staffers and the restructuring of the production team under Carol Turner.

Now Disney Entertainment Television has reorganized the casting department.

There has been no announcement of an official merger between Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television and ABC

Felicia Joseph will now oversee casting at Hulu

Barbara Florentino, Hulu's head of casting, will move to a new role in international casting.

And the head of casting at Disney-branded television will continue to be Brenda Kelly-Grant.

What They're Saying:

Bob Iger: “Looking to Disney’s entertainment studios, we’re focused on improving the quality of our films and on better economics, not just reducing the number of titles we release, but also the cost per title.”