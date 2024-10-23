ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores the Final Days of One Direction’s Liam Payne

A new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will take a look into the tragic final days of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who passed away last week.
- A new episode of the Hulu exclusive series from ABC News Studios will try to answer how One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died following a deadly fall.
- The episode, led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, features new interviews with those close to Payne, including former X-Factor contestant Mary Byrne, who describes what it was like living with Payne and his One Direction bandmates while filming the show and their enduring friendship.
- Additional interviews include the following:
- Azadeh Aalai, social psychologist
- Natalie Barada, One Direction fan
- Chris Connelly, ABC News contributor
- Kelley Carter, senior entertainment reporter, Andscape and ABC News contributor
- Megan Ryte, DJ and ABC News contributor
- IMPACT x Nightline – One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days arrives Thursday, October 24th, exclusively on Hulu.
