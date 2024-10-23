ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores the Final Days of One Direction’s Liam Payne

Drugs, a trashed hotel room, and a deadly fall: How One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died.

A new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will take a look into the tragic final days of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who passed away last week.

What’s Happening:

A new episode of the Hulu

The episode, led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, features new interviews with those close to Payne, including former X-Factor contestant Mary Byrne, who describes what it was like living with Payne and his One Direction bandmates while filming the show and their enduring friendship.

co-anchor Juju Chang, features new interviews with those close to Payne, including former contestant Mary Byrne, who describes what it was like living with Payne and his One Direction bandmates while filming the show and their enduring friendship. Additional interviews include the following: Azadeh Aalai, social psychologist Natalie Barada, One Direction fan Chris Connelly, ABC News contributor Kelley Carter, senior entertainment reporter, Andscape and ABC News contributor Megan Ryte, DJ and ABC News contributor

IMPACT x Nightline – One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days arrives Thursday, October 24th, exclusively on Hulu.

More Hulu News: