ABC News Studios’ “IMPACT x Nightline” Explores the Final Days of One Direction’s Liam Payne

Drugs, a trashed hotel room, and a deadly fall: How One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died.
A new edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline will take a look into the tragic final days of One Direction singer Liam Payne, who passed away last week.

What’s Happening:

  • A new episode of the Hulu exclusive series from ABC News Studios will try to answer how One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically died following a deadly fall.
  • The episode, led by Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang, features new interviews with those close to Payne, including former X-Factor contestant Mary Byrne, who describes what it was like living with Payne and his One Direction bandmates while filming the show and their enduring friendship.
  • Additional interviews include the following:
    • Azadeh Aalai, social psychologist
    • Natalie Barada, One Direction fan
    • Chris Connelly, ABC News contributor
    • Kelley Carter, senior entertainment reporter, Andscape and ABC News contributor
    • Megan Ryte, DJ and ABC News contributor
  • IMPACT x Nightline – One Direction: Liam Payne’s Final Days arrives Thursday, October 24th, exclusively on Hulu.

