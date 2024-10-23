Review: Hulu’s “Carved” Cuts Out A Special Niche For Itself: Stupid

When one embraces the stupid, we all thrive as a result. Take Hulu’s recent horror film Mr. Crockett. It tackles a murderous children’s television host, but takes itself too seriously, resulting in an unsuccessful film. With that Huluween addition fresh in my mind, my hopes weren’t too high for Carved. The newest Hulu original is based on a short film of the same name, following a pumpkin tainted by a local chemical spill that turns murderous.

The logline is certified wackadoo. A murderous pumpkin? That’s schlocky, campy, and cheesy all rolled into one plot. Yet, where Carved succeeds is that it never takes itself too seriously. From the minute the film begins, everyone is in on the joke. Because, and let’s be honest here, how stupid! Delightfully so!

After a small town in Maine has a catastrophic chemical spill, killing many and ruining tons of the town’s infrastructure, the local pioneer village’s fall festival is set to show the community’s resilience. The annual pumpkin carving contest, especially, is set to be a return to fun for the affected area. Yet, something’s amiss after a local stoner cuts a rancid looking pumpkin from the patch and brings it to the carving contest.

Immediately, the pumpkin retaliates, killing multiple pumpkin mutilators within its path. From there, the horror frivolity continues as stabbings, scalpings, and decapitations run rampant through this grief stricken community trying to come to terms with the idea of dying via pumpkin.

Luckily, with a premise this insane, the cast is up for it. Every character does fall into various horror movie stereotypes (The one who’s seen a lot of trauma, the one trying to call the shots, the annoying one no one likes, etc.), but for a simple film like this, they feel essential. Anything haughtier in the film wouldn’t have allowed the premise to work, so these caricatures are welcome.

Corey Fogelmanis and Peyton Elizabeth Lee take the reins as the film’s leads and they fulfill the requirements to be twenty-something individuals you want to root for in a grimey horror flick. Both have moments of humor and horror (especially for Lee aboard a tractor), while still under the guise of the stupidity surrounding them.

Similar to Hulu’s previous release, Bad Hair, Carved allows for a ridiculous premise to shine through the embracement of the crazy. In a time where horror is allowing itself to be more subversive and prestigious, sometimes it's nice to turn off your brain and turn on a healthy dose of autumnal lunacy. Just, maybe don’t turn it on when making jack-o-lanterns.

Carved is now streaming on Hulu.