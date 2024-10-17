ESPN Flagship — ESPN Announces New Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service Will Include ESPN+ Content

The upcoming streaming service is expected to launch in the second half of 2025.

According to SPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro, the new streaming service will include the full programming lineup of ESPN+ without required pay-TV service.

Sports Network Streaming:

Announced at Intuit Dome in LA on Thursday, Pitaro shared the news while speaking at the USC Next Level Sports Conference.

Expected to premiere next fall, the new service will provide users with all linear TV programming available on ESPN’s number of networks and additional content found on ESPN+.

It is also reported that ESPN Flagship will be integrated with ESPN Fantasy, which will give users betting options within the app. The app is also expected to provide statistics and merchandise opportunities.

Another rumored feature is an AI-powered personalized version of SportsCenter.

Earlier this year, Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke at an investment conference about the upcoming AI SportsCenter programming, stating “it should know I’m a Knicks fan. We are actually working on that.”

As of right now, ESPN+ costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. The service gives subscribers access to thousands of live events and archived programs, such as UFC Fight Nights, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour, Grand Slam tennis, college sports, and soccer matches from LaLiga, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Major League soccer and more.

