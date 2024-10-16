ESPN Re-Signs NFL Analyst Andrew Hawkins

The former NFL wide receiver is extending his six year stint with the network, continuing to bring impactful NFL insite to several different programs
ESPN News:
- ESPN has announced they have re-signed sports analyst Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins.
- Hawkins is set to appear throughout the year’s daytime programs such as NFL Live, Get Up, SportsCenter and more.
- During the NFL season, Hawk will appear on NFL Live on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and on Get Up on Wednesdays. In addition to these programs, he will join First Take, SportsCenter and various ESPN digital shows throughout the week.
- Hawkins began his media career at ESPN in 2018, where he spearheaded the Emmy Award-nominated SportsCenter on Snapchat. In 2021 the former NFL player was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Emerging On-Air Talent and Best Digital Innovation.
- In addition to his appearances on ESPN's NFL programming, the analyst has written and produced comedy content for NFL Media and was the executive producer of Hair Love, which won the 2020 Oscar for Best Animated Short.
- Hawkins began his NFL career in 2011 with the Cincinnati Bengals before being traded to the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots. He served as team captain for both Ohio teams. Hawkins also played on the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.
- Hawkins graduated from Columbia University with a master’s degree in sports management in 2017.
