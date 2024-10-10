ESPN Signs Contract With Former NFL MVP Cam Newton

ESPN has signed a contract with former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

What's Happening:

  • ESPN has announced a contract with former NFL MVP Cam Newton.
  • In this arrangement, he will serve mainly as a commentator on First Take, the network's signature morning debate program hosted by Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.
  • Newton is set to make his inaugural appearance on the show on Friday, October 11th, during a live broadcast at Tennessee State University as part of First Take's HBCU roadshow this fall.
  • Newton is now part of a roster of personalities on First Take that include Smith and Qerim, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, and Sirius XM’s Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo, just to name a few.
  • ESPN's First Take airs on weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon Eastern Time on ESPN.

What They're Saying:

  • David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN: “Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities. His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans.”
  • Cam Newton: “I’ve always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won’t change at ESPN. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun.”

More On ESPN:

