ESPN Signs Contract With Former NFL MVP Cam Newton

What's Happening:

ESPN has announced a contract with former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

In this arrangement, he will serve mainly as a commentator on First Take, the network's signature morning debate program hosted by Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.

Newton is set to make his inaugural appearance on the show on Friday, October 11th, during a live broadcast at Tennessee State University as part of First Take's HBCU roadshow this fall.

Newton is now part of a roster of personalities on First Take that include Smith and Qerim, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, and Sirius XM's Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, just to name a few.

ESPN's First Take airs on weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon Eastern Time on ESPN.

What They're Saying:

David Roberts, Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment at ESPN: “Cam Newton’s addition to First Take brings an electrifying presence, enhancing our roster of top-tier personalities. His dynamic charisma, combined with the high-profile debates alongside Stephen A. Smith, will create compelling, must-watch television for fans.”

Cam Newton: "I've always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won't change at ESPN. I'm looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun."

