ESPN BET Sportsbook Opens at Hollywood Casino Columbus

The newest ESPN BET Sportsbook has opened at Hollywood Casino Columbus.

What’s Happening:

The newly branded ESPN BET Sportsbook opened at Hollywood Casino Columbus on Saturday, September 28th.

The refreshed sportsbook experience provides customers with the ultimate sports viewing and betting experience.

Located right in the middle of the main casino floor, the ESPN BET Sportsbook offers guests 30+ betting kiosks, 4 betting windows, and two massive TV walls for viewing all the best games.

Guests can also enjoy a new gameday menu featuring a variety of tailgate classics all football season long.

ESPN BET, which launched in November 2023, is the official sportsbook of ESPN.

What They’re Saying:

Rick Skinner, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Columbus: “We are incredibly excited to launch the ESPN BET Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Columbus. This rebranding represents our commitment to offering our guests the best sports betting experience in the area by giving them access to world-class sports entertainment and exclusive content.”

More ESPN News: