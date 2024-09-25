Walt Disney Company Layoffs Impact Approximately 300 In Another “Cost-Saving Initiative”

Disney layoffs are affecting hundreds of corporate cast members in another round of a “cost-saving initiative”.

What’s Happening:

Most of the affected positions are part of Disney’s corporate operations. (i.e. HR, finance, etc.) and are all based in the United States.

On July 31st, Disney Entertainment Television faced their own round of layoffs while Pixar reduced its staff in May.

These cost-cutting measures are within the greater context of the entertainment industry at a great decline. Los Angeles’ once-booming industry has been repeatedly discussed as being dried up at the current moment post-pandemic and last year’s strikes.

What They’re Saying:

Disney Spokesperson: “We continually evaluate ways to invest in our businesses and more effectively manage our resources and costs to fuel the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney. As part of this ongoing optimization work, we have been reviewing the cost structure for our corporate-level functions and have determined there are ways for them to operate more efficiently.”

