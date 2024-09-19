Following This Summer’s Massive Data Leak, Disney Will Discontinue Its Use of Slack

Back in July, the media corporation had more than a terabyte of company data stolen and leaked.
Pulling the Slack:
- Washington Square Journal has announced that Disney will discontinue its use of the Slack messaging service following the massive data breach.
- In an internal memo from CFO Hugh Johnston, Disney announced it will slowly taper off the service transitioning to “streamline enterprise-wide collaboration tools.” They plan to stop using the application by the end of the year.
- The company is placing high value in utilizing integrated tools and platforms.
- Slack is a popular workplace application used to communicate one-on-one or in groups, exchange files, and collaborate.
- Disney has not yet commented on the situation, while Salesforce, owners of Slack, have declined to comment.
- This summer's data leak included confidential information about Disney’s finances and strategies as well as personal information of staff and customers. Hacked by an AI-entity called Nullbulge, 44 million messages, 18,800 spreadsheets, and 13,000 PDFs from Disney’s Slack workplace were released.
- Nullbulge shared in a direct message on X that they were able to access the information by compromising one of Disney’s company managers of software development’s computers.
- Disney announced in August they were investigating the breach, but clarified the incident didn’t have an impact on the company’s financial performance or operations.
- In Disney’s memo, the company expressed its excitement for the “alignment and productivity that will be unlocked as we streamline our collaboration platforms.”
Read More Disney: