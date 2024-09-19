Following This Summer’s Massive Data Leak, Disney Will Discontinue Its Use of Slack

Back in July, the media corporation had more than a terabyte of company data stolen and leaked.

Pulling the Slack:

Washington Square Journal

In an internal memo from CFO Hugh Johnston, Disney announced it will slowly taper off the service transitioning to “streamline enterprise-wide collaboration tools.” They plan to stop using the application by the end of the year.

The company is placing high value in utilizing integrated tools and platforms.

Slack is a popular workplace application used to communicate one-on-one or in groups, exchange files, and collaborate.

Disney has not yet commented on the situation, while Salesforce, owners of Slack, have declined to comment.

This summer's data leak included confidential information about Disney’s finances and strategies as well as personal information of staff and customers. Hacked by an AI-entity called Nullbulge, 44 million messages, 18,800 spreadsheets, and 13,000 PDFs from Disney’s Slack workplace were released.

Nullbulge shared in a direct message on X that they were able to access the information by compromising one of Disney’s company managers of software development’s computers.

Disney announced in August they were investigating the breach, but clarified the incident didn’t have an impact on the company’s financial performance or operations.

In Disney’s memo, the company expressed its excitement for the “alignment and productivity that will be unlocked as we streamline our collaboration platforms.”

