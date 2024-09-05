Disney’s Massive Slack Data Leak Reveals Genie+ Earnings

More details are coming out about the specifics of what was included in that massive Slack data leak earlier this year, including specifics regarding Genie+ earnings, according to The Wall Street Journal.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, it was revealed

Today, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that they have viewed the files, and they range from large scale financial and strategy information all the way down to the personal details and passport numbers of a group of workers at the Disney Cruise Line

This file indicates that the service, controversial since it essentially duplicated a popular free offering (Disney’s FastPass) and now charged a premium, generated more than $724 million in pre-tax revenue between October 2021 and June 2024 at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

The numbers showcase how vital the service, since replaced by the similar Lightning Lane Multi Pass/Single Pass, was and is to the Disney Experiences division of the company.

Based on these numbers, die-hard fans who had been hoping for some sort of return to the complimentary system will still go wanting.

Other numbers revealed in the leak also include data for the individual Disney-owned streaming services, revenue numbers that the company typically doesn’t disclose. Spreadsheets suggest that Disney+ Hulu ESPN

Disney told The Wall Street Journal in a statement, “We decline to comment on unverified information The Wall Street Journal has purportedly obtained as a result of a bad actor’s illegal activity.”

Back in July, it was revealed that there had been a massive data leak in their Slack channels, gathered from an anti-AI group, Nullbulge, who claims to be a Russia-based hacktivist group advocating for artist rights.

The leak reportedly includes 44 million messages, over 18,000 spreadsheets, and at least 13,000 PDFs.The material reportedly comes from the public and private channels that one user had access to, which falls in line with the Nullbulge claim that they accessed through a company manager of software development whose computer they compromised.