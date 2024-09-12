New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Meets with Disney CEO Bob Iger in Effort to Bring More Film & TV Production to the State

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is attempting to ramp up film and TV production in her state, recently meeting with Disney CEO Bob Iger to get him to bring more projects to the state.
What’s Happening:
- In an effort to bring more film and TV production to New York, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Gov. Hochul is more than willing to make the case to the entertainment community herself.
- Hochul met with Disney CEO Bob Iger at the Paley Center for Media on Wednesday in an effort to persuade him to bring more projects and jobs to the state.
- She stated that New York recently has increased its production tax credits, but said she would “look at how to make that even better” in order to remain competitive.
- “We have very generous production tax credits, because I want to make sure that we don’t lose the business to a New Jersey or a Georgia or Toronto or London, that’s where our competition is,” she added.
- What Iger said, nor any response from Disney, has been given at this time.
- Disney currently has a major presence in New York, moving to a new location downtown this fall, with many staff from ESPN, ABC News, WABC, and productions like The View all present in the city.
- Broadway is also a major business for Disney and New York as a whole, and the state is currently seeking incentives that can keep the live theater community vibrant.