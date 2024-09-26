ESPN Lays Off Senior NBA Writer Zach Lowe

In a continuation of the network’s layoffs, the senior writer joins the NFL personalities Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder who were let go last month.

Sports Network Layoffs:

The Athletic ESPN

Lowe had been with the sports network for 12 years, beginning with his longform site, Grantland, writing and appearing ESPN’s TV programs, and hosting the Lowe Post podcast.

podcast. The move comes right as the network’s fiscal year is about to conclude at the end of September.

According to the news source, Lowe’s over seven figure salary was the main factor in his dismissal.

In addition to losing Lowe, ESPN’s NBA content is in a huge state of flux with the retirement of Adrian Wojnarowski.

This comes off the heels of yesterday's layoffs, which saw The Walt Disney Company let go of approximately 300 employees.

Both ESPN and Lowe have declined to comment on the situation.

Read More ESPN: