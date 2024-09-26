ESPN Lays Off Senior NBA Writer Zach Lowe

by |
Tags: , ,

In a continuation of the network’s layoffs, the senior writer joins the NFL personalities Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder who were let go last month.

Sports Network Layoffs:

  • The Athletic reports that ESPN has fired senior NBA writer Zach Lowe.
  • Lowe had been with the sports network for 12 years, beginning with his longform site, Grantland, writing and appearing ESPN’s TV programs, and hosting the Lowe Post podcast.
  • The move comes right as the network’s fiscal year is about to conclude at the end of September.
  • According to the news source, Lowe’s over seven figure salary was the main factor in his dismissal.
  • In addition to losing Lowe, ESPN’s NBA content is in a huge state of flux with the retirement of Adrian Wojnarowski.
  • This comes off the heels of yesterday's layoffs, which saw The Walt Disney Company let go of approximately 300 employees.
  • Both ESPN and Lowe have declined to comment on the situation.

Read More ESPN:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber