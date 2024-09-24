ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” Nets Highest Ratings Since 2019

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball has had its most-watched season of America’s pastime in five years, bringing in its highest Nielsen ratings since 2019.

What’s Happening:

According to Nielsen reports, ESPN has generated its most-watched season of Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One in five years.

The most viewed since 2019, the 2024 campaign reportedly averaged 1,505,000 viewers across 25 games. This is a 6% increase from 2023.

The reports also show that Sunday Night Baseball also experienced growth in several key demographics, including Adults 18-24 (26 percent), Women 18-34 (16 percent), and Adults 18-34 (12 percent).

Over the last season, ESPN reportedly averaged at least two million viewers four times on Sunday Night Baseball, and the average of the top five games was up 23 percent when compared to last year.

The 2024 season was the 35th season of Sunday Night Baseball. The exclusive, marquee MLB game of the week was shown and featured many of Major League Baseball's biggest names. It kicked off on March 31st when the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani went up against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado.

Starting on October 1st, ESPN platforms will exclusively broadcast the 2024 MLB Wild Card Series Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet.

