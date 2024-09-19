ESPN Analyst Peter Burns Saved From Choking By Mizzou Fan Before Big Game

A Mizzou fan saved ESPN studio analyst Peter Burns’ life with the Heimlich maneuver.

  • In a crazy story, ESPN’s Peter Burns shared details about a life-saving experience before a recent game.
  • As Burns was eating with the SEC Network team prior to the Mizzou v. Boston College game, he began to choke.
  • Unfortunately, numerous individuals (including a nurse) attempted to dislodge the piece of food to no avail.
  • Burns explained in a Twitter/X thread that as he was beginning to blackout, a MIzzou fan stepped in to try and stop the choking.

  • Luckily the individual, Jack Foster, had recently taken CPR and choking training as he is a youth sports coach and was able to properly remove the food lodged in Burns’ throat.
  • Let this be a reminder to stay up-to-date on CPR training and proper Heimlich maneuver steps.

